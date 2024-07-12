MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

