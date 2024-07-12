Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.24. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 5,289 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $212,071.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,526.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $212,071.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,526.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,678.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 249,450 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

