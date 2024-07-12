Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 671,253 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WM Technology

In other WM Technology news, Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $91,299.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,142.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WM Technology news, Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $91,299.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,142.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $69,433.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,557 shares of company stock valued at $199,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

