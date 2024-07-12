Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,547 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $5,235,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $352,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 87.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

