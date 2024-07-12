Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $624,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,684,077.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,099,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $624,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,684,077.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,341 shares of company stock worth $7,800,408. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.