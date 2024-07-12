Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -316.26 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.