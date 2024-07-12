Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Cut to $395.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Shares of MOH opened at $290.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $284.34 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $69,320,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,678,000 after buying an additional 107,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

