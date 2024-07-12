monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $228.71 and last traded at $228.86. Approximately 215,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 828,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 608.78, a PEG ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day moving average is $212.80.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.