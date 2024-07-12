MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.59.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.00. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Further Reading
