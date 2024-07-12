MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.59.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.00. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.