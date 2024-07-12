MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Tigress Financial from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.59.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $248.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

