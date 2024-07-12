MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MDB stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

