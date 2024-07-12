Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.20. The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 351865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAU

Montage Gold Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$411.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.