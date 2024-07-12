Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 7,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Moovly Media Price Performance
MVVYF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Moovly Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Moovly Media Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moovly Media
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.