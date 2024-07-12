Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 7,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Moovly Media Price Performance

MVVYF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Moovly Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

