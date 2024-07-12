Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley traded as high as $103.26 and last traded at $103.11, with a volume of 2990131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.61.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $170.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.