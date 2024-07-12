Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $52.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

MORF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MORF opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,204,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Morphic by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after buying an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Morphic by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after buying an additional 1,117,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Morphic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after buying an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Morphic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,904,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after buying an additional 200,772 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

