Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 1422700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,829,000 after acquiring an additional 189,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,641,000 after acquiring an additional 186,337 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

