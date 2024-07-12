MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

MTR Stock Performance

Shares of MTCPY opened at $9.51 on Friday. MTR has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

MTR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2731 per share. This is an increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

