Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,861 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $100,120,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $264,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 90,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 4.3 %

ILMN opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

