Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Coursera by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Emory University purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,893,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,526,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 690,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,797. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

