Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $203.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day moving average is $200.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.99 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

