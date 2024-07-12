Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $261.98 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day moving average of $259.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

