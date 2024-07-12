Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $69,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,750,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,750,334.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

