Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,928 shares of company stock worth $9,726,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

