Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 704,857 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,939 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 243.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

