Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ST opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -364.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

