Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $205,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $338,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $338,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $715,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,478 shares of company stock worth $16,882,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of RNA opened at $44.31 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.