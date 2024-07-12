Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $74,478,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,202,000 after acquiring an additional 289,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 143,112 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.18 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

