Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,094 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,334 shares of company stock worth $5,103,798 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

