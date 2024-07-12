Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $3.65 Million in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 186,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NOMD opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05.
Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Nomad Foods Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
