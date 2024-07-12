Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $3.65 Million in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 186,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NOMD opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.