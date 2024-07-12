Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in THOR Industries by 2,509.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 645,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in THOR Industries by 91.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 4.6 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.