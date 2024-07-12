Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Targa Resources by 802.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 71.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 428,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

