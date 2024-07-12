Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

