Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,225 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after acquiring an additional 595,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,699 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $194.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.95.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

