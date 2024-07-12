Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

