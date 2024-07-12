Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $2,252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Kirby Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $121.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $124.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

