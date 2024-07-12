Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Timken by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 6,368.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 190,794 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $12,398,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

