Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $290.07 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.34 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.72 and a 200 day moving average of $358.57.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

