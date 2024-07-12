Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,659,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,066,000 after purchasing an additional 435,132 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 32.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

