Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 31,005 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

