Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

