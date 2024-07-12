Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 402 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $202.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.17.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

