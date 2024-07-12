Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.22 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

