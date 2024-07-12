Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 692 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,707,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,857,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

NYSE HXL opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

