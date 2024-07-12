Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 993 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after buying an additional 433,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $210,327,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,204,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,579,000 after purchasing an additional 38,738 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

