Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 600.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MGIC Investment by 54.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 179,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 63,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MTG opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

