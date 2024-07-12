Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macy’s by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $62,529,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Macy’s by 260.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,432 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 651.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

