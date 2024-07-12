MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,781,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.28. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

