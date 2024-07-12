National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

