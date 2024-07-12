National Bank Financial Weighs in on Spin Master Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.50.

Spin Master stock opened at C$28.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$27.52 and a 52-week high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.27 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

