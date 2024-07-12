National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

